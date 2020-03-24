TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo Medical Center's pathology laboratory can now test for COVID-19 and deliver results in less than 48 hours.

UTMC says the service will significantly reduce the waiting period for patients and their physicians to confirm a diagnosis.

It will be the first laboratory in northwest Ohio with the capability to test for COVID-19.

“Testing supplies are still limited and we have to be strategic about how we deploy our resources,” said Mo Smith, associate vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at UTMC. “However, by working with our community partners, we can significantly increase the pace of testing in northwest Ohio as we work to fight this dangerous virus.”



The medical center says they are working closely with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and other area hospitals to prioritize testing for patients who are hospitalized with severe pneumonia or who are in intensive care units with severe respiratory illness.

UTMC also will test symptomatic first responders and healthcare providers who have had direct exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case while not wearing personal protective equipment.

The medical center has the ability to process 180 samples per day. Patients will not be able to individually request a test.

All testing must be ordered by healthcare professionals, following criteria established by the Ohio Department of Health.



