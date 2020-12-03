TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo will close to the public Friday through April 1 in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.
Zoo officials say they will continue to monitor the fluid situation and provide updates as necessary.
Operating staff, including animal care teams, will continue to work as scheduled to provide care for animals and infrastructure.
The following also have been suspended:
- Volunteer programs, including ZooTeens
- Free community preschool
- All camps, outreach, overnights, tours and on-grounds programming until April 15. The zoo will reach out to those with tickets to reschedule.
- The zoo has increased cleaning and sanitization of office spaces, animal areas and high traffic zones.
"By closing now, we are able to shift workforce to assist in park cleaning, upgrading to maximum operational safety and preparations for reopening," zoo officials said.
