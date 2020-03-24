TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo teacher didn't let coronavirus stop her from taking her students to Washington.



Tammy Edinger teaches 8th grade at Elmhurst Elementary School. She's taken her students to the nation's capital for nearly a decade.



Since they can't physically make the trip this year, she created a virtual trip. The Facebook group she created is full of videos of museums and theaters the students were supposed to visit.

Edinger also encouraged them to post pictures of themselves packing their bags and partaking in the fun.



"I've had to kind of think outside the box on things I can do with them. Lessons and making me think across the curriculum that I didn't have before. It brings out their creativity,” Edinger said.



Edinger said she's gotten the attention of other teachers across the country who are now joining in, as well as parents of students who are coming along for the ride.

