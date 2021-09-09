Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to provide update on COVID-19 Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Dr. Eric Zgodzinski said it's too early to tell if the Solheim Cup and return to the classroom will cause a spike.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will provide a COVID-19 update Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Speaking at the news conference:

Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, Lucas County health commissioner

Delta variant in Ohio

The COVID-19 delta variant continues to drive up case counts and hospitalizations in Ohio.

The state reported 3,147 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday, the most since Jan. 22. Of those, 541 patients are on ventilators, also the most since Jan. 22.

There were 457 new hospitalizations reported, the highest one-day total since Jan. 12.

On Wednesday, 6,823 new cases were reported. That figure is above the 21-day average, but was the second straight day with fewer cases than the week prior.

Possible surge from large events, back to school

WTOL 11 spoke with Zgodzinski on Wednesday on the heels of the Solheim Cup at Inverness Club and school districts bringing children back into the classroom. He said it's too soon to know if Lucas County will see a COVID-19 spike, but wouldn't rule it out.

"It is definitely a possibility," he said. "I'm not gonna say no. I'm not gonna say yes. Again, it all depends on a lot of variables. We talked about being outside and which way is the wind blowing. How fast is it blowing? How close were people?"

The Solheim Cup was the biggest event in decades in Toledo, bringing over 100,000 people to the city.