TOLEDO, Ohio — Here are the latest updates from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department regarding the coronavirus pandemic in our community:

Monday

New numbers

As of Monday afternoon, there were 795 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lucas County and 27 probable cases, making the total 822. Additionally, 38 deaths were confirmed and as of right now, there are no probable deaths, according to the health department.

The latest deaths were a man in his 80s, three women in their 80s and another woman in her 90s. The dates of these deaths range from April 11 to April 19.

The total gender distribution in the county is 470 female cases and 352 male cases, with a total age range between 3 to 99-years-old.

Here is a look at the number of first responders in quarantine or isolation:

Sunday

New numbers

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 713 confirmed and 26 probable cases of coronavirus reported in Lucas County, for a total of 739 cases.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is also reporting 31 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

The gender breakdown of case is 416 female and 323 male and ages range from 3 to 99.

On Sunday evening at 6 p.m. the Health Department will be holding a virtual town hall to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on communities of color in the county.