TOLEDO, Ohio — Surgical masks are flying – literally – into the Glass City thanks to a Toledo aircraft repair company.

David Corwin, owner of Toledo Jet, worked with Saltillo, Mexico-based Aeronaves TSM to secure thousands of surgical masks.

A plane delivered 80,000 masks to Northwest Ohio via Toledo Express Airport Wednesday night.

The masks are allocated for Mercy Health to help keep people safe on the front lines of the pandemic, according to Toledo Jet.

"If you look at the stories coming out of everywhere where they are at the epicenter of the pandemic, shortages of supplies has been the common theme throughout all of this," said Randy King, an emergency physician at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. "So any supplies that we can get at any stage of this process is greatly appreciated."

"There's a lot of negativity in the air right now, and I get it," Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. "That is why it is so special to have an event like tonight where we can pause and celebrate just the goodness that we have within us."

The company behind the move said there were several other N95-like masks that will go to local police officers and firefighters.

