TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police thanked one more local business for a donation during the pandemic on its social media pages early Saturday morning.
The police department thanked Furniture Palace for 25 gallons of hand sanitizer.
This comes after many local businesses stepped up to honor the department during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, the corporation thanked the Asset Protection Team at a local target for donating coloring books and crayons for juvenile victims of crime as well as PPE for the officers.
But throughout the past few weeks, many other businesses have honored Toledo police for their service during this tough time by donating face masks, hand sanitizer, food and more.
