TOLEDO, Ohio — For those of you, first responders and essential workers on the front lines, a Toledo auto care shop wants to say thank you.

ATL Total Car Care is offering free oil changes and vehicle safety inspections.

The owner says he's hoping this eases some of the stress by helping people currently battling the coronavirus.

"Well, we see all the things that are going on out here right now and we wanted to try and help as much as we can. So, I came up with an idea of let's give out some free oil changes and inspections to some of the first responders, the nurses, the doctors. I mean, everyone who's out there taking care of us. I'm trying to give something back so we can take care of them to," Robert Hoye said.

If you are interested, you should call ahead and make an appointment so that they are able to abide by the health code and ensure social distancing.

You also have to show some form of ID for proof of your job.

For now, the shop is only doing oil changes and vehicle safety inspection, but Hoye says they welcome any other shops that would like to offer their time, extra oil or filters.

They are hoping that this ease some of the stress by helping people while also bringing business in for other car needs.

The phone number to make an appointment is 567 343 7600.

