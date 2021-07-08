Toledo-area physicians urge school leaders to enact universal masking as COVID-19 cases surge

Since a large portion of students are not yet eligible for vaccination, these physicians say masking requirements are "imperative" to protect the unvaccinated.

Toledo-area physicians published an open letter to all school leaders Wednesday, urging them to enact universal masking as the state continues to fight COVID-19.

The letter notes recommendations made by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), stating that "all students older than 2 years and all school staff should wear face masks at school (unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use)."

Since a large portion of the student population is not yet eligible for vaccination, these physicians say masking requirements are "imperative" to protect unvaccinated students and reduce transmission of the virus.

They also expressed concern about the COVID-19 variants, specifically delta, which has been shown to spread more easily among children, adolescents and adults. The delta variant, they said, seems to be transmissible even by vaccinated individuals due to its high viral load.

"We echo the AAP in strongly advocating that all policy considerations for back-to-school plans amidst COVID-19 should start with a goal of keeping students safe and physically present in school," the letter read.

The letter went on to note the importance of in-person learning, claiming there is already evidence that last year's school closures had a negative impact on children.

Universal masking, the physicians said, keeps students and employees healthy and greatly reduces the number of students and employees who are quarantined.

The letter claims that recommendations for masking are not nearly as effective as a universal mask requirement.

"It’s back to school time and, as many of us have friends and family in the schools, we know that 'strong recommendations' to wear masks are not resulting in the universal masking that is needed to minimize the surge of COVID-19 in our community," the letter read. "Optional masking is not sufficient, as masks are most effective when all individuals are wearing them. Families, students and employees should not be given the choice to mask when this choice endangers the health of those around them."

The letter ended with a plea for those who are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as these physicians say it is "the best way for us to stop COVID-19 transmission for the future."

