Sneaky Petes in west Toledo cited for violating coronavirus health regulations

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission and the bar may lose its liquor permit.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Investigative Unit agents visited Sneaky Petes in west Toledo Saturday night and cited the bar for violating Ohio Department of Health's orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Sneaky Petes received a violation for improper conduct. Agents say they arrived at the bar around 9 p.m. and observed about 90 patrons, most not wearing masks, inside with no social measure distancing in place.

Every seat in the bar was occupied and about 50 customers were standing while drinking, according to the agents.

Agents had previously issued a warning to Sneaky Petes' liquor license on Dec. 26.

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission and the bar may lose its liquor permit.

Five other Ohio bars were cited for the following violations:

Green Rock Reserve LLC., known as Corner Bar, Parma Heights, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents arrived at 7:25 p.m. and observed a live band with approximately 150 patrons inside the establishment. Many of the staff and patrons were not wearing facial coverings. No physical barriers were in place in the seating area or the bar area where every seat was occupied and patrons stood closely behind each other waiting to order. Patrons were permitted to stand and walk freely about the premises while consuming alcoholic beverages.

Floyd Jones LLC., Operating as Republix Cocktail Lounge, Euclid, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents arrived at 9:05 p.m. and observed patrons closely congregated throughout the establishment. Patrons occupied nearly every seat at the bar and the nearby tables with no social distancing or physical barriers in place. Patrons were also permitted to stand and walk freely throughout the establishment while consuming alcoholic beverages.

BLICENCE 1 Inc., Operating as B Stone Bar & Grill, Euclid, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents entered the establishment at 9:20 p.m. and observed some measures and physical barriers in place. However, a large number of patrons were permitted to closely congregate near the bar. Nearly every seat was occupied with several patrons standing behind one another, waiting to approach the bar. Patrons were closely congregated and were permitted to stand and walk freely throughout the establishment while consuming alcoholic beverages. The liquor permit was previously cited on October 17 for after-hours consumption – Rule 80.

Brooklands Bar LLC., Akron, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents arrived at the establishment at 10:40 p.m. and found the location to be operating. Nine patrons were inside congregating and consuming alcohol.

Cebar Inc., Cebar’s Euclid Tavern, Euclid, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents arrived at 11 p.m. and found approximately a dozen patrons possessing and consuming alcoholic beverages.