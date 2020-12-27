Agenda Sports Bar in Toledo cited for violating COVID-19 curfew, social distancing requirements

Ohio Investigative Unite agents said they observed more than 100 people inside the bar past the 10 p.m. curfew, with few people wearing masks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Toledo bar was cited by Ohio Investigative Unit agents for lack of social distancing and curfew violations, as more than 100 people were inside the bar past the 10 p.m. COVID-19 curfew.

Agenda Sports Bar on Matzinger Road received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, as a result of the lack of social distancing and curfew violations.

At 10 p.m., agents observed more than 100 patrons inside the establishment not practicing social distancing. Patrons were standing, walking and dancing within close contact to one another while consuming alcohol.

According to a news release, agents could not make it through the establishment without maneuvering around or making contact with patrons. Patrons stood shoulder-to-shoulder at the bar. Agents said they observed very few people wearing masks.

Other establishments around the state that were recently cited by agents were:

The Village Inn Bar, Utica

Vybez Lounge, Eastlake

The Deck Lounge, Eastlake

The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.