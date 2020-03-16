TOLEDO, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine issued an executive order on Sunday demanding that all restaurants and bars in the state be closed as a measure to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The order, however, does not affect carry out and food delivery services.

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer followed suit and ordered bars and restaurants in Michigan to close. The order also excluded delivery and take out orders.

You can check restaurants and bars that are open for takeout and delivery orders below:

- Shawarmaholic: All locations, business hours may vary.

- White Tower: 1515 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo. Open 24 hours.

- Ping On Restaurant: 525 E Manhattan Blvd, Toledo. Open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Home Slice Pizza: 28 S St Clair St, Toledo. Open on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

- Deet's BBQ: All locations, business hours may vary.

- Georgio's Grill: 5577 Monroe St Suite D, Sylvania. Open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Closed on Sundays.

- Tony Packo's: All locations, business hours may vary.

- Fowl & Fodder: 7408 Central Ave, Toledo. Open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you know of a business that is open for carryout or delivery orders, please email news@wtol.com.