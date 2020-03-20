TOLEDO, Ohio — The REO Speedwagon concert scheduled for April 15 at the Stranahan Theater has been rescheduled to due COVID-19 health concerns.

The concert will now be on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at the theater.

“To ensure the health and safety of our fans, crew, and of venue staff members, we have rescheduled several of our upcoming shows. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for understanding. We’ll see you soon. Stay safe, everyone!” the band said in a message to fans.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored; for those unable to attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be made available at point of purchase.