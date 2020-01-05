OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ottawa County Health Department (OCHD) has announced the first death of an Ottawa County resident due to COVID-19.

According to the health department, the patient was a 75-year-old female.

Health officials said that they would not be releasing any additional information out of respect to the privacy of this individual and their family.

Residents are encouraged to continue taking measures to protect themselves from coronavirus. Health leaders suggest social distancing, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching mouth, nose or eyes, covering coughs and sneezes with your arm, cleaning frequently touched surfaces, avoiding those that are sick and staying home if you are sick.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton's "Stay Safe Ohio" order is effective until May 29, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

Ottawa County officials said that it's important that residents keep safety in mind during Responsible RestartOhio.

More information on this and COVID-19 can be found on the Ottawa County Health Department website and Facebook page.

