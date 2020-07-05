COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Ohio began the process of reopening its economy last week, with retail slated to reopen on May 12, a number of industries in the state remain closed until further notice. DeWine, however, is to announce plans for reopening those businesses - including restaurants, day-care facilities and hair salons and barbers - at his daily press briefing on Thursday afternoon.

Last week, DeWine announced the first phase of Ohio's plan to reopen its economy, which began with the reopening of dentists and veterinarians on Friday, May 1. But while office buildings were allowed to reopen on Monday, DeWine said he favored a slow rollout of the state's economic plan in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"To throw the doors open on May 1 and say, 'Get rid of the stay at home order. Get rid of the distancing. Get rid of everything' would be totally irresponsible," DeWine said last week. "I have an obligation as the governor of this state to do two things right now at work every day: get people back to work and keep them safe. That would not be consistent with keeping people safe."

Instead, DeWine formed groups from industries that have remained closed to advise on best practices that will take effect when they do reopen. DeWine said on Tuesday that he is reviewing those recommendations and hoped to make an announcement on plans at his daily press briefing on Thursday.

