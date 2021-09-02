As COVID-19 vaccinations increase, Gov. Mike DeWine reports more Ohio schools returning to in-person learning

In December, 45% of Ohio's students were in fully remote learning. As of Tuesday, that number is less than 15%.

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — As Ohio continues to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to those in the Phase 1B category, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that more schools are starting to move back to in-person learning.

DeWine has set the goal of March 1 for getting all districts back to some form of in-person learning, calling it an "urgent necessity."

During his coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, DeWine said that staff members from 566 schools statewide received their vaccination last week, which was the first week of eligibility for school employees across the state.

DeWine says the state's goal is by the end of this week, staff members at 1300 schools will be vaccinated. This includes public, private, charter and pariochial schools in Ohio.

With the vaccinations now being administered, DeWine says the state is seeing a marked increase in the number of students back to some kind of in-person learning. In December, 45% of Ohio's students were in fully remote learning. As of Tuesday, that number is less than 15%.

In early January, 219 districts were at fully remote status in Ohio. As of Tuesday, that number stands at 35.