Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to address return to schools at Aug. 11 press briefing

As he does each Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is expected to hold a press briefing to address the state's response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Education

In a release announcing Tuesday's briefing, DeWine's office stated that he will be addressing education and the return to schools.

In addition to DeWine and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, multiple doctors from children's hospitals are expected to speak at Tuesday's briefing, presumably regarding the upcoming school year.

The reopening of schools has become a highly debated topic as the start of the upcoming calendar approaches. While DeWine said in July that he expected students to return to the classroom this fall, several districts have opted to begin their school years remotely, with others opting for a hybrid model.

Coronavirus results

Last week, DeWine found unexpectedly found himself at the center of the state's fight against coronavirus.

On Thursday, DeWine tested positive for the virus after undergoing a rapid test as a part of the protocol to greet President Donald J. Trump upon his arrival in Cleveland. After undergoing a more standard PCR test later in the day, DeWine -- who wasn't showing any symptoms -- tested negative, with a coronavirus third test on Saturday confirming his negative prognosis.

As was the case during his briefing on Friday, DeWine's apparent false-positive figures to be a subject of conversation on Tuesday. In particular, the incident has shed a light on the different types of testing and the potential effectiveness of each.

Sports

While DeWine didn't have any new guidance for sports in the state last week, he said that it's coming soon. At his press briefing on Friday, DeWine revealed that he planned to unveil new practices and protocols for sports in Ohio over the course of the next week.