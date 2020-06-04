COLUMBUS, Ohio —

Monday

New numbers

As of Monday, there were 4,450 confirmed coronavirus cases total in the state of Ohio, and 142 people have died due to COVID-19.

Of those cases, 1,214 people are hospitalized and 371 are in intensive care units.

The age ranges are younger than 1 year old up to 101 years old. The median age is 54. Of the confirmed cases, 48% are male and 52% are female.

Data of all counties as reported by the Ohio Department of Health can be found here: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard

RELATED: COVID-19: Why the numbers reported from local agencies may differ from ODH

RELATED: Here's how coronavirus cases have grown in Ohio each day: Timeline

Gov. Mike DeWine started the press conference with photos of Wood County 4-H youth sent in from Jennifer Morlock. She noted, "My goal is to teach our youth that we can reach out to others no matter what the obstacles might be."

Gov. Mike DeWine showed pictures of Wood County 4-H kids at the beginning of the April 6 press conference.

WTOL

Hospital capacity

The governor reiterated that the stay-at-home actions are "buying us time," as far as hospital capacity.

DeWine said that hospital systems have pooled their resources to help accommodate the needs and alternative sites have been identified for when the need arises. The following sites are identified for expansion

SeaGate Convention Centre, Lucas Co.

Case Western University’s Health Education Campus, Cuyahoga Co.

Dayton Convention Center, Montgomery Co.

Covelli Convention Ctr, Mahoning Co.

Duke Energy Convention Ctr, Hamilton Co.

Greater Columbus Convention Ctr, Franklin Co.

Guard helping federal prison in Ohio

The Ohio National Guard will be helping with a medical mission in a federal prison in Ohio for 7-10 days. Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Columbiana County is a federal, not state facility.

"We know that seven inmates have tested positive COVID-19 – but we also know that dozens more have shown symptoms – some very serious. Three have died," DeWine said. "Providing state help for this federal prison is the right thing to do."

DeWine also urged federal judges to stop sending prisoners to the facility.

Ohio's prisons

Five prisoners at Marion Correctional Institute have tested positive, and five prisoners in Pickaway have tested positive, DeWine said. He also noted that 27 staff members, the majority in Marion, have tested positive.

DeWine said he will outline more steps on Tuesday regarding releasing prisoners. He and Director Annette Chambers Smith will not be releasing "dangerous" prisoners, DeWine said. The governor said they will be looking at prisoners who are in for non-violent offenses and at prisoners who are near the ends of their sentences for potential release. This is intended to free up space inside prisons.

Dispute Resolution Commission

As part of the extended stay-at-home order, the new Dispute Resolution Commission is in effect. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said it is for situations where two local health departments have come to a different conclusion on what is or is not an essential business. More can be learned at coronavirus.ohio.gov/businesshelp

Husted said that the commission's decisions are expected to be rendered with in 24 hours and it will be made public.

The Paycheck Protection Programs are currently being accepted, Husted said, and small businesses are encouraged to go to their banks to put this into place. If a business does not have a banking program, he noted that Goldman Sachs is making available $20 million to aid small businesses. This information will be available under the Banking Update section of coronavirus.ohio.gov/businesshelp

Husted brought up that jobs are available, with more than 29,000 openings right now at coronavirus.ohio.gov/jobsearch

Returning snowbirds

DeWine reminds people returning from other locations that they need to quarantine for 14 days. This order is regardless of age, though he notes that Ohio's Florida snowbirds generally fall in the older age group that is more susceptible to the ill effects of COVID-19.

He also encourages family members that are welcoming snowbirds back to give them a helping hand such as delivering food to them.

Ohio Department of Transportation

Jack Marchbanks, the director of the Ohio Department of Transportation, said his department is working to keep rest areas open and clean for truck drivers, who he thanked for being vital to the supply chain.

Marchbanks noted that ODOT crews are still working to keep roads in good repair, while maintaining good social distancing practices.

All travelers arriving to Ohio must self-quarantine for 14 days, but he notes this does not apply to truck drivers or to people who live near borders and regularly travel across the border for grocery shopping, doctor's appointments or essential jobs. The signs that appear near borders reminding people traveling into the state of the quarantine do not refer to those border travelers, he said.

Stay at home order

Starting Monday, Ohio's Stay at Home order has been extended until 11:59 p.m. on May 1. The full text of the order can be read here:

Updates to the new order include:

The creation of a dispute resolution process for situations where two local health departments have come to a different conclusion on what is or is not an essential business.

The requirement that essential businesses determine and enforce a maximum number of customers allowed in a store at one time. These businesses must ensure that people waiting to enter the stores maintain safe social distancing.

Direction that travelers arriving to Ohio should self-quarantine for 14 days. Exceptions include persons who live and work in trans-border areas, heath care workers, public health workers, public safety workers, transportation workers and designated essential workers. Visitors are instructed not to travel to Ohio if they are displaying symptoms, excepting in certain circumstances for medical care.

The mandate that wedding receptions be limited to no more than 10 people.

A clarification to close campgrounds with the exception where a camper or recreational vehicle in a campground serves as a citizen's permanent residence and they are unable to secure safe alternative housing.

The requirement that public swimming pools and swimming pools at private clubs or housing complexes close to prevent transmission of COVID-19. This does not apply to private residential pools.

The clarification that retail garden centers can remain open but should determine and enforce a reduced capacity to keep customers and employees safe.

The closure of day camps for children.

The prohibition of organized youth and adult sports.

The clarification that fishing is permitted if proper social distancing is practiced.

Sunday

New numbers

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio went up to 4,043 while 119 people have died over the disease, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

As of Saturday, 1,104 patients were hospitalized and from those, 346 were in intensive care.

Data of all counties as reported by the state health department can be found at the dashboard here.