DeWine to discuss state of Ohio schools in 3 p.m. briefing | WATCH LIVE

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to address the state Tuesday at 3 p.m., providing insight into how his administration is working to keep kids in school amid rising cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

The number of students and staff in quarantine and isolation is going up for many districts in northwest Ohio. School leaders in the region said Monday that if too many people are in isolation or quarantine, it could have an impact on how many days students are able to be in the classroom.

For example, in the school year's third week with kids back in the classroom, Perrysburg Schools had 19 students test positive for COVID-19, reporting that more than 130 were exposed.

But, another option could soon be on the table for parents to protect their kids from the virus.

Currently, only those 12 and older are able to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pfizer representatives said the pharmaceutical company has been conducting two-shot vaccine trials on kids 2 and older but for now, it will only seek emergency approval for kids ages 5 to 11.

Clinical trials are still underway, according to the FDA, but once the relevant portion is complete, the agency will work with manufacturers to analyze the data. Then, it can be submitted for emergency use authorization. After that, the FDA will consider the benefits and risks, which could take only a few weeks.

While the kids vaccine is the same as the adult shot, the dose would be lower. The FDA has made it clear parents need to wait for the formal authorization.

Vaccination overall in Ohio has slowed among those eligible.

The vaccines are free and have been widely available to the general public since late March.

The decline in vaccination comes as cases rise.

On Tuesday, 7,325 new cases were reported, with a seven-day average testing positivity rate of 12.6% — the highest since mid-January and more than double the CDC's recommended threshold of 5%.