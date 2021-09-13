All Lucas County hospitals operating on EMS bypass

Hospitals are still open, but transfer times could be much longer than usual as beds fill up.

TOLEDO, Ohio — All Lucas County hospitals are operating on EMS bypass Monday night, meaning hospitals are still open, but transfer times for patients could be substantially longer.

Toledo Fire & Rescue Department spokesman Sterling Rahe confirmed the news to WTOL 11. He said areas across the country have experienced this during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a good time to remind folks that the systems we have in place can only take so much capacity," Rahe said. "If you're sick or have a medical emergency, obviously call 911. But for things you can contact your physician or go to urgent care for, this is a time for that."

Rahe could not recall another time when all hospitals in the county were on bypass. Matt Heyrman, deputy county administrator over public safety, also said he is not aware of this happening any other time.

Heryman said crews are working to evenly distribute patients between hospitals as much as possible.

When one hospital goes on bypass, EMS transports patients to the next closest hospital. However if all county hospitals go on bypass, they are all forced to resume taking EMS traffic.

"The patient capacity doesn't change obviously and the challenges don't change," Rahe said. "We take [patients] to those hospitals, but the transfer may take longer."