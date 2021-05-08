ODH releases guidelines for COVID exposure in the classroom

The protocol depends on vaccination status, mask-wearing and social distancing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health released its recommendations for what schools should do if there's COVID in the classroom. This is following a surge of cases as the delta variant is moving through the country.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said this week COVID cases in kids jumped 84% in just one week. Last week there were 72,000 cases of COVID in kids. The week prior, that number was 39,000.

“We have definitely seen an increase in cases with a Delta variant we know that it's highly much more highly transmissible,” said Dr. Bonnie Pugh, pediatrician, Ohio Center for Pediatrics.

In the classroom, ODH says quarantine is not necessary after exposure if everyone is required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccine status, if there is physical distancing, and if COVID prevention policies, such as cleaning protocols, are in place.

If those guidelines aren't followed, then fully vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine, so long as they wear a mask indoors for 14 days or get a negative COVID test 3 to 5 days after exposure.

If a student or staff member is unvaccinated, then ODH says those exposed should quarantine, unless that person was wearing a face mask and was physically distant.

“We don't want to inhibit their education, that's the first thing. That's so important about being in school in person is having that contact with your peers, with teachers,” said Dr. Pugh.

So what's the best way to slow the spread? Dr. Pugh says follow CDC guidance and make sure kids wear masks.

“It is the best way for prevention of transmission of disease that we have right now,” she said.

She also says if your child is sick, keep them home.