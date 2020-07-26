x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

coronavirus

North Korea locks down border city over suspected virus case

North Korea has steadfastly said it has had no cases of the virus, a claim questioned by outside experts.
Credit: AP
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second left in the background, attends an emergency Politburo meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea Saturday, July 25, 2020. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under lockdown over coronavirus concerns. 

The North’s Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday that the measure was taken Friday afternoon after a person was found with suspected COVID-19 symptoms in the city. 

It says the person is a runaway who had fled to South Korea years ago before illegally crossing the border into the North early last week. 

If that person is officially declared a virus patient, he or she would be the North’s first confirmed coronavirus case. 

North Korea has steadfastly said it has had no cases of the virus, a claim questioned by outside experts. 

More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or TwitterSubscribe to our YouTube channel.