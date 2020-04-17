TOLEDO, Ohio — Weeks of staying at home; it's starting to take it's toll on people. Local experts are helping us with tips to get through.

"It's OK to not be OK. If you've been feeling stressed and overwhelmed, don't beat yourself up over that. We've never been through a pandemic before," local life coach, Barb Roose said.

Roose said that many of us may be struggling to navigate through this time at home.

Having good mental health is one of the most important things. To do that, she says we have to control the things we can control: exercise, mindset and the food we eat.

"One of the best things that I can do for my mental health is to make sure that I'm feeding my body well. When I feed my body all kids of 'yuck' stuff I'm going to eventually feel yucky. So for many, many years, I have done salad in a jar," Roose said.

Other things you can do, take a quick mental break or go outside for some fresh air. She said both help with the tension and stress from being inside all the time.

Roose said there are still things you can be thankful for and we should be taking advantage of this time now.

"We're all going to carry the effects of what we've experienced, of what we've felt far beyond. What I like to say is, 'for now is not forever.' There's going to be life beyond the COVID crisis," Roose said.

At the end of the day, she said this is new for all of us, but there are choices we can make that can help ease that pain.

