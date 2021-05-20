Michigan: No crowd limits outside June 1, inside July 1

The state has limited occupancy in restaurants and other venues since March 2020, when the coronavirus first hit.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan will fully lift outdoor capacity limits on June 1 and, starting July 1, end indoor gathering caps that were put in place to curb COVID-19.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the major loosening of economic restrictions on Thursday. The state has limited occupancy in restaurants and other venues since March 2020, when the coronavirus first hit.

The announcement came nearly a week after the governor’s administration eased a mask order due to updated federal guidance.

"Soon, Michiganders will be able to celebrate together, have summer weddings and even enjoy a 4th of July barbeque with family and friends," Whitmer said. "This is what we have all been working so hard towards, and I am so grateful to every Michigander who continues to go above and beyond to keep themselves, their family, and our communities safe."

To reflect these changes, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), will release an updated epidemic order on Monday. The state said, throughout the month of June, people who are not yet fully vaccinated will still be required to mask up while indoors.

