TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Republican Party Chairman Mark Wagoner shared sad news on his Facebook page regarding the death of his father, Mark Wagoner Sr., who the younger Wagoner said was presumptively diagnosed with COVID-19.

It is not clear if the senior Wagoner died in Lucas County.

Wagoner said that the family is working closely with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department to ensure that notice is given to anyone who may have been impacted.

"Our Dad would've wanted us to be looking out for others, even as he was fighting for his life," Wagoner's social media post read.

It is expected that the health department will address the case at its 4 p.m. news conference, which will be available on the WTOL 11 Facebook page.

Below is the text of Mark Wagoner's Facebook post:

"Our family wants to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers with the passing of our Dad yesterday. His wife Jo has lost the love of her life, Mark, Greg and Paula have lost their hero, Merideth, Jennifer and Nick have lost their father-in-law, and his seven grandchildren have lost his beaming smile every time he saw them.

"We’re heartbroken but take comfort in the 76 years he had. What a life. Our Dad gave his all for his family, his community, his clients, and his colleagues. He had a boundless ability to love and always looked for the best in everyone he met. And he was funny, always quick with a joke and a reminder to never take ourselves too seriously.

"We are well aware of the rumors surrounding his condition, so we’ll address them. Our Dad was diagnosed with presumptive COVID-19, although the final test results have not yet arrived. We have been working closely with the Lucas County Health Department and other entities over the last week to ensure that proper notice to those who may have been impacted was being provided. Our Dad would’ve wanted us to be looking out for others even as he was fighting for his life.

"We want to thank the amazing team of healthcare professionals that provided him comfort and care over the last few days.

"We’re going to really miss him, but we know that he’s now back with his parents and his brother Bud - who he has missed dearly for the last 10 years.

"We will have a celebration of his life - another famous Wagoner Shitbang — this summer when everything returns to normal. In the meantime, we want everyone to be safe and responsible.

"His spirit will continue to live in all of us. We promise to make you proud, Dad.

Love,

The Wagoner family."

This story is developing. We will continue to bring you the latest.

RELATED: Coronavirus and Ohio: The latest updates

RELATED: Coronavirus Update | Ohio confirmed coronavirus cases reach 119 in 24 counties

RELATED: Impacted by statewide closures? Here are some resources that can help

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context



WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/section/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus



• Cover: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

• Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.

• Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

• Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

• Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.