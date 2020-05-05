TOLEDO, Ohio — Stay-at-home orders are in effect until the end of May, but Lucas County commissioners are preparing for county employees to get back to normal.

"We want to go back to work in a manner that allows for our workers to feel safe and be safe," Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak said.

The county's nearly 3,000 employees are partaking in a survey that will shape guidelines on how they return to work, and what their work environment will look like in the future.

Right now, the county is working on a plan to make sure that when employees come back to work, they will have the proper personal protective equipment. But until then, employees will continue to work from home.

At this point, Lucas County commissioners are projecting a $30 million loss in funding because of coronavirus.

Lucas County has not received any federal funding to help with coronavirus expenses.

Counties with 500,000 people or more were going to receive funding, but Lucas County does not fall in that category. Commissioners are hoping there will be some flexibility in funding to fill non-coronavirus related deficits throughout the county.

"But we're shy of 500,000 by about 62,000 people, so we're one of the counties most at risk of not receiving direct funds," Wozniak said.

