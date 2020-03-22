FINDLAY, Ohio — The Hancock Public Health confirmed the first COVID-19 case in the county Sunday morning.

The patient is a 21-year-old female Hancock County resident.

Those who have been exposed to the virus and had contact with the patient will be contacted by Hancock Public Health.

“This is what we have been expecting since evidence of community spread has existed in Ohio. We do expect to see more positive cases to appear in the coming days and weeks in Hancock County. We have been in daily communication with Blanchard Valley Health System and local government leaders to ensure that we are prepared. In order to avoid overwhelming our health care system by slowing the spread of infection, we want to stress at this time the importance of all of us adhering to the governor’s orders as well as continuing to practice the precautions that have been shared regularly by the governor’s office,” Hancock Public Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi said.

For more information on coronavirus in Hancock County, call 419 425 9999. If you're experiencing three of the following four symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, or fever of 100.4 or greater please call 419 423 7890 to be considered for testing for COVID-19.

