Hancock County at 'moderate' level of community COVID-19 spread

Hancock Public Health has been utilizing their new mobile clinic to help residents receive the covid vaccine

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — In Hancock County, the public health department has a new tool to get the covid vaccine out into the community.

Currently, about 43-percent of Hancock County has been vaccinated, with 20 active coronavirus cases, three of which are hospitalized.

Hancock Public Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi also says four of those active cases are vaccinated individuals.

And while the case numbers rise, Baroudi says his department will likely not issue new or reinstated mandates, as most people have learned how to remain safe from COVID transmission over the last year and a half.

"We know what works, we know what doesn't work, we've learned a lot about the virus. We've learned how to deal with it, we've learned how it spreads, how it makes people sick, and even death. Now, it's kind of time to learn how to live with it," said Baroudi.

And to help continue the push to reach herd immunity, Hancock Public Health has been using a new tool.

For about a month, it's been operating a new mobile clinic, designed to be an autonomous mobile medical facility.

So far, its primary use has been to offer the covid vaccine at various stops around the county.

"We've been to farmer's markets, we've been to local festivals. The plan is to kind of step it up a little bit now that the numbers are showing a little increase," said Baroudi.