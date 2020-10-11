Gov. Mike DeWine to give statewide address on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases in Ohio continue to rise

The address will take place at 5:30 p.m. There will be no COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With COVID-19 cases continuing to spike, Governor Mike DeWine has decided to speak directly to Ohioans in a statewide address to be delivered Wednesday evening.

The address will be given at 5:30 p.m. You can watch it live on 3News and stream at WKYC.com, the WKYC app, Facebook Live, and YouTube. Because of Wednesday's address, DeWine will not hold a Tuesday COVID-19 briefing.

DeWine's message to the state will come amid record-setting coronavirus numbers in the state of Ohio.

On Monday, DeWine brought together several health leaders including his incoming Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, for a briefing with the media. The message was that coronavirus cases are continuing to spike at an alarming rate.

"We are seeing an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases in Ohio," Vanderhoff stated. "Today, we are better prepared with PPE and physical capacity, but what we're seeing now is an increasing demand on our staffing."

Dr. Robert Wyllie of Cleveland Clinic pointed out during the panel discussion that the 300 medical workers within the Clinic's hospital family are currently out due to either exposure or contraction of the virus.

“In the intensive care unit we're using about 13 or 14% of the beds, and with again total ICU use of about 70 to 75%. But what we're seeing is we're getting a lot of our caregivers who are coming down with COVID. We have over 300 out at the Cleveland Clinic alone to - so everyone's having staffing challenges. And it's not because they are catching covid in a hospital, what we're seeing is they're catching it in the community,” said Dr. Wyllie.