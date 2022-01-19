'Flurona' | What it is and how you can prevent it

We learn about what Flurona is and what preventative measures are medical professionals suggesting.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Flurona is a term describing the condition of being infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

Last year the flu season saw the lowest number of cases on record with much of the country in lock-down, but this year is different as flu cases are starting to rise across parts of the U.S.

Flurona is not a distinct disease or even a combination of the two diseases. The word is used for patients who have both the flu and the COVID-19 virus at the same time.

The flu and COVID-19 are respiratory diseases and can cause similar symptoms, such as a cough, runny nose, sore throat, fever, headache, and fatigue. Both are spread through droplets.

So how can you avoid Flurona? Health experts say the best way you can avoid it is by getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

Health experts are also pushing the importance of getting an annual flu shot.

“Do you remember the beginning we said that COVID was just about as contagious as influenza - Not the case anymore because with omicron we know that it is at least four times more contagious than Delta, which was more contagious than the previous strain. COVID is the prevalent disease we are seeing out there as it relates to viral illness and respiratory viruses. To a lesser extent we’re seeing occasional cases of influenza and more rarely the two together” said Dr. Brian Kaminski, Vice President of Quality and Safety for Promedica.