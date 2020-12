Lander made up half of the comedy duo alongside Michael McKean's 'Lenny'.

Multiple entertainment news outlets including Variety, TMZ, and the Hollywood Reporter are reporting that actor David Lander, 73, has died.

Lander is best know for playing “Squiggy” on the 1970s sitcom, ‘Laverne and Shirley’.

Lander made up half of the duo alongside Michael McKean's 'Lenny'.

On Saturday McKean tweeted a picture of himself and Lander as young men.