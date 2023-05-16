Tiffin Middle School opens outdoor learning area for their school facility dog Cooper

The agility training area will offer enrichment opportunities for both students and dogs together.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Seeing a dog in the halls has become a common sight at many area schools.

At Tiffin Middle School, one pup was recognized for all its hard work with a new outdoor learning space.

It began as an idea to allow students to have more off-leash interactions with their school facility dog Cooper.

"[It's] five minutes of happiness that leads to better decisions throughout the day," eighth-grade STEM Jennifer Church said. "It makes them want to come back to school, makes them excited to come back to school. It's really worth it, even for that five minutes for our student."

Now, "Cooper's Corner" is officially open for students to play, interact, and even learn how to run through an agility course with their furry friend.

"I think it's a different learning environment for our students as well," Church said. "A lot of schools keep students indoors and in the walls. We want to expand that learning space."

Eighth-grade STEM students were given an assignment to help design the space. The finalists were recognized Tuesday during the ribbon cutting.

"It's still everyone's space. And it's really neat that instead of getting a private contractor, you can leave your mark on it," eighth grader Anne Young said.

Along with helping to build students' confidence, communication skills, and responsibility, Cooper's Corner is also going to be an enrichment opportunity for Cooper and his fellow assistance dogs in the school system and beyond.

"Exercise, enrichment, they get to have fun. They use critical thinking skills problem solving out there as well. So, it's a win-win," said Stacie Baumbarger, assistance dog program director at The Ability Center.