Maumee elementary students to join service members in learning history, honoring Veterans Day

Fourth and fifth grade students from Wayne Trail Elementary will join current and former service members in celebrating Veterans Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MAUMEE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated video that aired on Nov. 7, 2022.

Students from Wayne Trail Elementary in Maumee City Schools will celebrate a Veterans Day event with school staff and community service members on Friday.

Fourth and fifth grade students have invited active-duty and former military members from their families to attend the one-hour ceremony. Staff will lead students from Wayne Trail Elementary as they walk to the event, which will be held at the Maumee High School Performing Arts Center.

The event will include patriotic songs and poetry and will feature other educational information, such as the history of meaning of "Taps."

Students who brought guests can enjoy donuts and beverages at the conclusion of the event.

Veterans Day coincides with the formal end of major hostilities during WWI, famously at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Until 1954, it was called Armistice Day.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.