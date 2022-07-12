Maumee Schools Superintendent Todd Cramer resigns for BGSU job

Cramer will be a professor at BGSU in the fall. He was superintendent at Maumee for seven years.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Maumee Schools Superintendent Todd Cramer is leaving the district at the end of the month.

According to a message posted on the district's Facebook page, Cramer is taking a professor job with Bowling Green State University. The school board accepted his resignation Monday, and his last day as superintendent will be July 29.

“I have made a difficult professional and personal decision to resign as superintendent of Maumee City Schools so that I can return to the classroom as a professor at my alma mater, Bowling Green State University,” Cramer said. “I will have the opportunity to engage in work focused on developing and mentoring future school and community leaders.”

Cramer served as superintendent for seven years. He oversaw the creation of STEAM programming and literacy initiatives, a school foundation, enhanced access to mental health resources, summer programming opportunities and school safety enhancements.

Cramer plans to stay involved in the Maumee community through SAIL and the rotary while teaching at BGSU.

“I am very appreciative of the support I have received from the board of education, the staff, our students and their family members, as well as the Maumee community at large," Cramer said. "This support and encouragement have continued throughout my tenure as superintendent. Maumee City Schools exemplifies the positive aspects of public education and I am proud to have been part of the success we experienced over the past seven years."

Board President Mike Wiley said the process to appoint an interim superintendent will begin immediately. The hiring process for a full-time person will be ongoing as the 2022-23 school year progresses.

“On behalf of the board of education, I want to thank Dr. Cramer for his tireless work as superintendent of Maumee City Schools for the past seven years," Wiley said. "He has definitely left his mark on our school district and he will be missed."