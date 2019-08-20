PERRYSBURG, Ohio — If you have a high school student, they are probably focusing on their new classes and grades at school. But should they expand their focus and be thinking ahead to college?

Many school districts are offering college courses in high school.

In Perrysburg Schools, they are seeing an increase in kids enrolled in CCP, which stands for College Credit Plus.

With CCP, students can take college courses in high school and their parents don't have to pay tuition for it.

But there are some things to keep in mind. If the student doesn't do well, it counts on their high school record and college grades and transcripts.

Perrysburg High School

Perrysburg Schools

As a parent, you need to make sure it's right for them.

"Take a look at what you are biting off here," said Perrysburg High School principal Michael Short. "If you're involved in the high school musical and that's your passion and you've got a class that starts at 4:00 p.m., and you're going until 6 p.m., then you have rehearsal and they're not done until 9:30 p.m., when are you getting your work done?"

Short also says some high school students will actually attend their CCP classes on a college campus, like the University of Toledo or Bowling Green State University.

That's a big factor to consider, especially since CCP is offered as early as the 7th grade.

The credits are also only good at in-state colleges and universities in Ohio, and the deadline to enroll for the fall school year statewide is April 1st.

School counselors can help answer any other questions you have and see what your school offers in the way of college courses for high school students.