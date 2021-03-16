Former BGSU employee to pay back $15,000

Gail Houtz altered the dependency status of her son's fiancée, allowing her to receive additional financial aid.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A fiscal year 2020 audit of Bowling Green State University resulted in a finding for recovery of more than $15,000.

Auditor of State Keith Fabor's Office determined former BGSU Senior Financial Aid Coordinator Gail Houtz altered the dependency status of Cassandra Steiner, her son's fiancée, without required supporting documents. The change resulted in Steiner receiving $15,266 more in federal and state financial aid.

A finding for recovery was issued against Houtz and Steiner, jointly and severally, for $15,266. $8,702 will go to the Federal Pell Grant Fund, $2,064 to the Ohio College Opportunity Grant Fund, $1,500 to the Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant Fund and $3,000 to the BGSU Transfer Opportunity Scholarship Fund.