Defiance College's accreditation placed on probation by national commission

The college was out of compliance with multiple requirements for accreditation through the Higher Learning Commission, including financial and academic issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Defiance College was placed on probation by the Higher Learning Commission on June 22 due to not meeting standards for multiple requirements to maintain its accreditation status.

The private college did not meet the criteria for its "resource base" due to unstable finances that include a lack of plans to balance the school's budget and reduce debt, according to HLC, an accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

The college met four other requirements, but with concerns, HLC said. The commission's evaluation found the college does not adequately assess its programs' quality and does not have a strategic enrollment plan.

WTOL 11 reached out to Defiance College after hours for comment. An update to this story will be posted once a spokesperson returns our request.

Defiance College is still accredited while on probation, which "affords an institution a reasonable period to address HLC’s concerns," the commission said in a notice.

The college has until Oct. 1, 2024, to submit a filing confirming it has resolved the issues that led to its probation. A team of peer reviewers will then evaluate the college to see if it has resolved the issues and submit a recommendation to the HLC Board of Trustees on further steps to take with the school's accreditation. The board will then decide to remove the probation or take further action, which can include removing accreditation entirely, during its June 2025 meeting.

HLC tracks five criteria for accreditation, according to its website:

"The institution’s mission is clear and articulated publicly; it guides the institution’s operations."

"The institution acts with integrity; its conduct is ethical and responsible."

"The institution provides quality education, wherever and however its offerings are delivered.

"The institution demonstrates responsibility for the quality of its educational programs, learning environments, and support services, and it evaluates their effectiveness for student learning through processes designed to promote continuous improvement."

The institution’s resources, structures, and processes are sufficient to fulfill its mission, improve the quality of its educational offerings, and respond to future challenges and opportunities."

Defiance College is still accredited by multiple other accrediting agencies, including the Ohio Department of Education.

HLC said that most other colleges and universities will continue to accept credits from Defiance College for transfer or admission.