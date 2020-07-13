Countdown to Launch: UToledo preparing students to return to campus with webinars

The University of Toledo has launched a new series of webinars for students and their families as they gear up to safely return to on-campus learning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo is preparing for an on-campus return in August. As leaders at the university make those preparations, they're also helping to ease student's minds when it comes to their return.

'Countdown to Launch' is a series of new webinars by the university to prepare student and families with all the information they need to know about how school will look and answer any questions they might have.

Associate VP of Marketing and Communications Dr. Adrienne King says each webinar will have a different leader on campus talk about a different topic.

"Parents, families, students; they have concerns, they have questions, they want to know what's going to be different. While we are preparing to have on-campus students taking face-to-face classes, we know that campus will look different that it would have otherwise," King said.

The webinar is structured as open conversation, according to King, to help students and their families feel comfortable returning to campus and know they are safe to do so.

"We don't want students to be surprised, we want them to have time to prepare them, we want to make sure that we can reassure them," she said.

The next 'Countdown to Launch' is Wednesday, July 15. It will be about academic success for the upcoming school year.

You can find out how to join those webinars here.