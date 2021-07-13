Toledo Public Schools offering virtual option for 2021-22 school year

Students who were in the Virtual Academy last year and wish to return to their home school must re-enroll in that school.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools will offer an online learning option for students for the 2021-22 school year.

Registration opened Tuesday and is open through Aug. 3 for students wishing to enroll in the Virtual Academy. All students in grades 1-12 who choose this option will be provided a Chromebook and internet service if necessary.

Students who attended last year's Virtual Academy must register again. Students who attended last year and wish to return to their home school must re-enroll in that school.