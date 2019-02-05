SYLVANIA, Ohio — Folks in Sylvania can start walking around with alcohol downtown in a designated area starting Wednesday.

The Downtown Outdoor Recreation Area or DORA, is expected to bring more business to the area.

Although day one for the addition was rainy and kept rain most folks away, business owners know it's just a matter of time before things pick up.

The DORA in downtown Sylvania will allow customers to drink and carry alcoholic beverages within a designated area from participating businesses only. Beverages have to be served in a designated DORA cup.

Inside the Five Brewery, is one of the business within the area and is getting ready to celebrate its first year in business. With the DORA more business is expected.

"We're really excited. We have a limited patio space. This would give us an opportunity to basically expand our footprint," Chris Morris with Inside the Five Brewery.

Downtown Toledo already has an open container law. Business owners and the city of Sylvania began exploring a similar idea last fall.

Craig Stough - Sylvania Mayor

"This is an activity that's becoming popular in other cities our size that allows people to go from a microbrewery like this, buy a product and take it outside," said Sylvania Mayor, Craig Stough.

The DORA is expected to bring more people downtown and ultimately more green.

Chris Morris - Inside the Five Brewery

"The more people that come downtown the better it is for us. We think it will give exposure to the other businesses as they're enjoying their drinks they're going to go window shopping. It's going to bring more people downtown," Morris said.

DORA operates seven days a week between noon and midnight. The city will review the DORA in a year.