71-year-old man arrested after woman shot in north Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was shot in north Toledo on Monday evening around 6 p.m., according to a report released by Toledo police.

Police responded to a call regarding a person shot on the 4100 block of Douglas Road in north Toledo at 6:33 p.m. Upon arriving at the residence, police found a 37-year-old woman shot. Robert Demars, 71, was arrested. Demars allegedly shot the woman in the residence after an altercation between the two individuals.

The woman was transported to the hospital for her injuries, which police said appeared to be non-life threatening.

Demars was charged with felonious assault and was released on OR bond Tuesday morning. He is due back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.