Woman killed, husband in custody following Lenawee County shooting

Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired Monday night in Raisin Twp. A man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his wife, police say.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is dead and her husband in custody after what officials describe as a rare fatal shooting in Raisin Charter Township Monday night.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2900 block of Gady Road in Raisin Township, Michigan, located about four miles south of Tecumseh.

A 27-year-old woman was found dead at the scene. Her husband, 44, was outside the home and taken into custody, according to Raisin Township Police Chief Kevin Grayer. A shotgun was also recovered.

The man is being questioned, Grayer said, and police are still determining if kids were in the house at the time of the shooting. Grayer described the incident as being rare for the area.

Identities have not been released.

This is a developing story.