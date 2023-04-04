Woman found dead on Sandusky beach in 1980 identified as missing Michigan woman

Patricia Greenwood's death is considered suspicious, but police are looking for more information from the public.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Genetic genealogy has solved the mystery of a “Jane Doe” found in Sandusky on March 30, 1980.

Now police are looking for help in determining how she died.

Patricia Eleanor Greenwood’s partially decomposed body was found on the beach near Cedar Point Road. She was not able to be identified at the time, but she was Caucasian, an estimated 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighed about 120 pounds. She was wearing a “disco style” dress.

The Porchlight Project, a non-profit group that works with police departments on unsolved cases, including funding DNA and genetic genealogy testing, collaborated with the United States Marshals and Sandusky Police Department on the case.

Porchlight Project has also been collaborating with the Paulding County Sheriff's Department on the 1960 murder of 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson. Her story was featured in a multi-night WTOL investigation in February.

In the Sandusky case, the U.S. Marshals initiated an investigation after finding Greenwood’s case in a separate missing person’s file. In 2021, the Porchlight Project offered to fund DNA testing. Sandusky Police Detective Eric Costante then sent a tissue sample to Bode Technology, a forensics lab that works with Porchlight Project.

Bode was able to extract a DNA sample and was able to build a genetic tree that included 12 children from the same family were given up for adoption in Michigan.

Detective Costante then spoke to one of the surviving brothers, who revealed that he had not heard from his sister, Patricia Greenwood, since around the time the body was found in Sandusky. An interview with a sister suggested that Greenwood may have been a sex worker at the time of her disappearance.

Her death has not been ruled a homicide, but it is considered suspicious and police are hoping the public can provide them with more information about Greenwood. Police do know that she was born in Bay City, Mich., and mostly lived in Traverse City and Saginaw. Little is known about her, and police cannot even provide a picture of her.

“The Sandusky Police Department is grateful for the assistance of the United States Marshals, Porchlight Project and Bode Technology with this investigation,” Detective Costante said.

Porchlight board member Nic Edwards said a name is just the start in solving the mystery of the woman’s death.

“Being able to give Patricia Greenwood her name back is the first step in finding the justice that she so deserves,” Edwards said. “Thank you to the brilliant folks at Bode for the wonderful work that they do.”

Greenwood was officially identified on March 30, exactly 43 years to the day that she was found on the beach. Police ask that anyone with information to please call 419-627-5980.