TPD: Suspect robs same convenience store 3 times in one day, assaults employee

Police said the suspect stole over $100 in cash during the incidents.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect accused of robbing an east Toledo convenience store and assaulting an employee Saturday.

According to a report, crews responded to a convenience store in the 500 block of East Broadway shortly after noon and spoke with the owner of the store. The owner told police an unknown suspect entered the store and asked for 10 packs of cigarettes. As the cashier attempted to hand over the cigarettes, the suspect grabbed them and fled the store without paying.

The owner said the suspect returned to the store at approximately 3:15 p.m., walked behind the counter and stole $100 in cash.

At approximately 7:49 p.m., police responded to the location a second time, where another clerk said the suspect had returned approximately ten to twenty minutes prior to police arrival.

According to the clerk, the suspect attempted to walk behind the counter, but the clerk engaged in a physical altercation with the suspect. The clerk also claimed the suspect possessed a firearm and threatened to shoot him. The suspect then allegedly stole another $140 in cash during the altercation.

Police said they viewed security camera footage and verified the suspect in the third incident was the same as the first and second. In between the second and third incident, the suspect had put a blue coat overtop his black hoodie, police said in a report.

Police also said they did not see a firearm in the security footage, as the clerk had claimed.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the perpetrator of this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up a cash reward up to $5,000.