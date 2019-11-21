TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are warning residents that they are NOT calling them about collecting money to erase outstanding warrants.

According to TPD, some citizens have received calls from people claiming ot be Toledo police officers. The scammers state that the recipient has a warrant out and they must provide money in order to get rid of the warrant.

"This is NOT TRUE. #toledopolice will not solicit money from you over the phone," a tweet from TPD read.

If you receive such a call, hang up.

