Toledo police investigate threats against schools

Police are investigating a pair of threats made against Toledo schools on social media.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating a pair of social media threats against local schools reported to police over the weekend.

Ohio State Highway Patrol notified Toledo police Saturday of a threat posted to social media. The post featured an image of a gun with the caption "Today is a nice day to pull up to a school."

Toledo police spoke with the mother of the person who posted the threat, whom police did not name. The mother was unsure of her son's whereabouts at the time they were interviewing her, they said.

Also Saturday, Toledo Christian Schools Superintendent Scott Gibson notified authorities that he received a report of social media posts made by a seventh-grader in which he was holding a gun and threatening to shoot up the school.

The superintendent had not seen the video and the suspect in the case denied the allegation, police said.

In both cases investigations by Toledo Police Department detectives are ongoing.