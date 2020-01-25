TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is behind bars, charged with sex trafficking two minors.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Tyrone Cannon, aka “Bama,” 24, is charged with two counts of sex trafficking minors. As of Saturday, he is locked up in the Lucas County jail. Police arrested him Thursday. A grand jury indicted him on those charges on January 8, 2020.

Court documents show he’s accused of sex trafficking of a 17-year old female juvenile and 16-year old female juvenile in two separate incidents.

Cannon faces a minimum sentence of 10 years on each count, it found guilty. He would also have to register as a sex offender.

