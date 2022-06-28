Three cars stolen from south Toledo home; homeowners in shock

The homeowners said the keys to the vehicles were stolen from inside their home.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The morning of June 28, cameras caught a roving group of mask-wearing thieves making their way through a south Toledo neighborhood off of Glendale and Heatherdowns, breaking into people's vehicles while they were sleeping.

Eventually, they reached the home of Christiane Murray and her family, on Cherrylawn and Driftwood.

Around 5 a.m., Murray's son woke her up with shocking news.

"My daughter's vehicle and one of our vehicles was stolen, and then five minutes later he's like, and my car was gone too," Murray said.



Their 2018 Chevy Colorado, 2019 Equinox and 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix -- all gone.

Murray explained that the burglars had entered through their back door and took the car keys right off of her kitchen counter.

Murray wonders, how did they know the keys were there?

"Were they watching all of this, or is it somebody that's been in this house before?" Murray said.

Murray inherited the home from her mother and has lived in the neighborhood her whole life. But now with people waltzing into her house, she can't help but feel unsettled.

"My husband was going to be getting up to go to work in like 15 minutes. Had he confronted them we don't know what could have possibly happened," she said.

In the hours following the break-ins, two of the vehicles have since been recovered. The first car was recovered from an alley in west Toledo thanks to its Onstar GPS. Hours after that, the family said their second car had been found after a police chase, and now two suspects are in custody.

There is still no word on the third at this time.

Across the street at Swan Creek Metropark, one local, Danny Watson, is also weighing in on the theft, with one man saying he is shocked by the lack of respect.

"It just comes from a lack of perspective, with people thinking they have the right to something because they weren't taught properly," Watson said.

Because of the break-in and thefts, a number of neighbors WTOL 11 talked to said they plan to beef up security on their homes.