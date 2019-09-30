TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo twins who were involved in a viral video that shows police arresting them are answering for misdemeanor charges as they make their way through the justice system.

Jannah Wyley was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury last week on three misdemeanor charges, including obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Since she only faces misdemeanors and not felonies, her case is being sent back to the Toledo Municipal Court.

Her twin brother, Jabril Wyley, is scheduled to go on trial Tuesday morning in the Toledo Municipal Court. He was charged with resisting arrest.

Chief Kral responds to mother's claim that viral traffic stop was fueled by lack of diversity in police force

Chief Kral: 'I don't think' officers' conduct was violation of policy

After a video published on social media went viral, Toledo police released a dashcam video and surveillance footage from the incident.

Disclaimer: the video below features expletive language.

According to police, detectives Jordan Schotter and Jon Gruenberg were at the Lagrange Street and Manhattan Boulevard area focusing on a gun crime when they conducted a traffic stop for illegal window tint.

Once detectives approached the vehicle, they found out the driver, Quinlan Cook, 22, had a suspended license, which is why they asked both driver and passenger, Jabril Wyley, 21, to leave the vehicle, according to police.

Police say that Jannah Wyley, the twin sister of Jabril Wyley, came near the stop on foot and was repeatedly asked to back away. The dashcam video shows her approaching the car as she holds a phone on her hands.

Jannah Wyley refused to listen to detectives and physically intervened when detectives attempted to detain Jabril Wyley, who was at that time resisting arrest, according to police.

According to police, detectives took both suspects to the ground and while on the ground, Jannah Wyley struck Shotter multiple times in the face. Gruenberg was able to restrain Jannah Wyley while Shotter held on to her brother until additional units arrived.

Police said neither sibling was injured during the incident.

The twins' mother, Dauleita Wyley, spoke out about the incident and said nothing would have warranted that kind of violence from police.

"Nothing could have warranted that (aggression). Nothing that they could have done. My daughter weighs 112 pounds," she said. "I need justice. I need officers to pay for what they did. That was excessive force."