Gun shots ring out at Savage Park in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police and fire crews are investigating near the basketball court at Savage Park on Nebraska and City Park on Sunday evening.

JoJuan Armour with the Mayor’s Initiative to End Gun Violence confirmed shots were fired at Savage Park in central Toledo.

A basketball game was going on at the park when shots rang out.

A witness who was at the park at the time told WTOL 11 their car was hit by multiple bullets.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m.

The CityPark League did have a basketball game scheduled at 6 p.m. at the park on Sunday.

It's unclear if anyone was shot at this time.